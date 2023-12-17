Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Gunners have made the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder their number-one transfer target for 2024. The report further states that Aston Villa do not want to sell the player midway through the season and they value him at £100 million.

It seems that Arsenal will have to wait until the end of the season in order to sign him.

Luiz has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and he has been a key player for the West Midlands club this season. Aston Villa are very much in the conversation for the title race and Luiz is one of the main reasons why they have been performing at a high level this season.

The midfielder is reportedly a target for his former club Manchester City as well. Both Arsenal and Manchester City could use a defensive midfielder like him and it remains to be seen where the player ends up.

He could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield. The Brazilian will add control and defensive cover to the side.

He will be tempted to join a big club in the near future and a move to Manchester City or Arsenal would represent an excellent step up for him.

The midfielder is entering his peak years and he could be a key performer for both clubs. He is well-settled in English football and he could make an immediate impact.

The reported £100 million valuation could prove to be a bit of a problem and the two English clubs will hope that Aston Villa can be more reasonable with their demands.