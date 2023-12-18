Club make decision as Arsenal strongly pursue potential €40million forward transfer

Juventus have reportedly made a firm decision on the future of young forward Kenan Yildiz, amid interest from Arsenal in a potential transfer.

The talented 18-year-old looks a huge prospect for the future and it seems inevitable that we’ll continue to see transfer rumours about him in the weeks and months ahead.

Yildiz could be a fine signing for the Gunners to bolster their attack, and Calciomercato suggest they could be pushing very hard for him in the not too distant future.

However, one issue is that Juve and their manager Massimiliano Allegri seem to have come to a firm decision not to sell the Turkey international, so it remains to be seen if Arsenal can change their minds about that.

Another recent report from Calciomercato stated that it could take something in the region of €40million to persuade Juventus to sell Yildiz, but perhaps the club’s stance is now even stronger, with even more money required to get them to consider letting him go.

Arsenal fans will hope their is a plan in place to sign either Yildiz or another attacking player as it seems likely they cannot rely on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their main goal-scorers, with neither player quite clinical or prolific enough, while Jesus has also had a lot of issues with injuries in his time at the Emirates Stadium.