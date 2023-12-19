Agreement reached: Chelsea give green light for player’s transfer away after meeting in London

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea and Roma have reportedly reached an agreement over the potential transfer of Trevoh Chalobah to the Serie A giants for this January.

Chalobah has barely played for Chelsea in recent times and a move away seems inevitable, and it may be that things are now edging closer to a full agreement.

According to Italian outlet Il Romanista, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, there have been talks in London between Chelsea and Roma, with the club’s director Tiago Pinto returning having secured an important agreement over the deal.

The report adds that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been happy to give the green light for Chalobah to leave, so it now seems only a matter of time before this goes through.

What next for Trevoh Chalobah?
Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside that Chalobah was likely to leave CFC this January, and it could be that a move to Roma is what’s next in store for him.

It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old can revive his career in Italian football after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge, following what had been a promising start when he first broke into the senior side after rising up through their academy.

