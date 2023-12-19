Contact made: Chelsea approached by Tottenham over surprise transfer deal

Tottenham have reportedly approached Chelsea over the potential transfer of Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah this January.

Chalobah has not had much playing time at Stamford Bridge for a while now, and one imagines there could be a great deal of interest in him this January as a departure seems almost certain.

According to Team Talk, the latest club to show an interest in the 24-year-old is Spurs, with manager Ange Postecoglou considering him as one of a number of options to improve his side’s defensive depth.

Team Talk state that some form of contact has already been made by Tottenham to Chelsea, so it may be that this is one well worth keeping a close eye on in the next few days and weeks.

By contrast, however, a report earlier today from Italian outlet Il Romanista, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, claimed that Roma had also more or less struck an agreement over signing Chalobah after meetings in London.

CFC would surely much rather sell Chalobah abroad if possible, but it remains to be seen if the player has any particular preference that could sway things in one direction or another.