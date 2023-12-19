Video: Incredible Petrovic shoot-out save sends Chelsea into Carabao Cup semi-final

Djorde Petrovic was Chelsea’s hero on Tuesday night after his acrobatic save from Matt Ritchie’s penalty in the Carabao Cup shoot-out against Newcastle sent them into the semi-final.

Kieran Trippier had missed a spot-kick for the Magpies after gifting Chelsea an injury-time equaliser which was the only reason the game had gone to penalties in the first place.

Petrovic’s save was simply astonishing, and the Blues will surely fancy their chances of getting to Wembley now.

