Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are keen on signing the Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that the two English clubs have already started initial contacts to sign the 20-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done in January.

Juventus are looking to bring in January signings and they need to raise funds in order to get the deals done. The Italian outfit are prepared to sell the former Chelsea youth player and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Iling-Junior is reportedly valued at €18 million and the likes of Tottenham and Aston Villa are certainly capable of affording him.

Tottenham need more quality in the wide areas especially with players like Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic injured. Iling-Junior could prove to be a quality long-term addition for them.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have emerged as surprise contenders for the Premier League this season and they will look to sustain their current in front of form during the second half of the campaign. They need to bring in quality additions in order to match up to the Premier League elite and signing a quality attacker could prove to be a wise decision.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old winger will look to get his career back on track with regular football in the Premier League and a move to Tottenham or Aston Villa could be ideal for him.

He needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team action and the English clubs will probably have to come up with gametime assurances in order to convince him. The 20-year-old has all the attitudes to develop into a quality Premier League winger and he could prove to be a bargain for the two clubs in the long run.