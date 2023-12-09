Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a move for the Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to England in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can secure an agreement with the Italian club.

A report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham have already registered their interest in the English winger and an offer of around £20 million would get the deal done.

Iling-Junior is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could be a quality long-term investment for Tottenham and he would certainly improve them going forward.

The talented young winger needs more opportunities to grow as a player and he has barely started games for Juventus this season. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to provide him with more first-team exposure.

The North London giants are without Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic due to injuries and they could certainly use more quality in the wide areas.

The 20-year-old will add pace and flair to the attack and help Ange Postecoglou’s side open up deep defences. The opportunity to join a big club like Tottenham will be an attractive option for the youngster and he will want to continue his development with regular football at the London club.

Tottenham certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported £20 million fee and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done in the coming weeks.