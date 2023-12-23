Aston Villa have reportedly expressed interest in Juventus star winger Samuel Iling-Junior, according to sources.

The 20-year-old, who is also a prime target for Tottenham as the January transfer window approaches, is said to have garnered attention from both clubs, with discussions underway for a potential deal to bring him back to England, per Football Insider.

Aston Villa have inquired about Chelsea academy graduate Samuel Iling-Junior ahead of the January transfer window. The 20-year-old winger, who is reportedly eager for a move in the coming year, might depart Juventus as early as the new year. Sources suggest that a bid in the vicinity of £17 million is likely to be accepted by the Serie A giants.

In the current season, Samuel Iling-Junior has made six league appearances for Juventus, amassing a total of 129 minutes on the field. However, he has yet to secure a starting position for Juve in the 2023/24 campaign. The London-born winger departed Chelsea for Turin in 2020 and has accumulated 24 senior games for Juventus, contributing with one goal and three assists.

The left-footer made his debut for England Under-21 in September and has since made three appearances for the Young Lions.

Tottenham are reportedly eager to bolster their attacking options, especially with several key injuries affecting Ange Postecoglou’s squad, but Aston Villa are hoping to snatch him away from Spurs’ grasp.