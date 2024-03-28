Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior could be on the move this summer, with Tottenham the club to most recently show a concrete interest in him, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The talented 20-year-old had a spell at Chelsea as a youngster but left to join Juve to try and play more first-team football, which hasn’t quite worked out for him so far.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Iling-Junior could now be one to watch this summer as he’s not currently negotiating a new contract with Juve, and needs to play more.

It remains to be seen where the England Under-21 international could end up, but Tottenham showed an interest in his situation back in January, according to Romano, though he stressed that the north Londoners have not followed up on that interest since then.

Iling-Junior transfer: Could Spurs be one to watch this summer?

It remains to be seen if Spurs will come back in for Iling-Junior, but he could be a decent long-term option to invest in, as he’s shown some fine potential in his career so far, even if he’s failed to nail down a regular place during his time in Serie A.

Discussing Iling-Junior’s situation, Romano said: “There could be chances for Samuel Iling-Junior to leave Juventus this summer. It’s not that he doesn’t want to negotiate a new contract, but simply there are no talks ongoing right now.”

He added: “Iling-Junior wants to play on a regular basis, he’s young and he needs to. Juventus will be forced to make a choice – new deal trusting him or make profit in the summer. Spurs were informed about his situation in January but I’m not aware of any development after that, no fresh contacts or talks with Tottenham so far.”