Tottenham need to pay £17 million for highly-rated winger this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Juventus attacker Samuel Iling-Junior at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old English winger is highly rated around Europe and several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him. A report from Fichajes claims that the winger is likely to cost around £17 million in the summer and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay the asking price.

It is no secret that they need more depth and quality in the wide areas. Iling-Junior will add pace, creativity and goals to the side. He has not been a regular starter for Juventus this season, but he has impressed with his cameos. The winger has one goal and two assists to his name in all competitions. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing regularly in a top team.

Tottenham’s attacking system could bring out the best in him as well. The 20-year-old is still quite young, and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into an important first team player for Tottenham with the right guidance.

Iling-Junior could prove to be a bargain for Tottenham

The reported asking price could look like a bargain if he manages to fulfil his potential with Spurs.

Tottenham need more depth in the wide areas, especially with players like Son Heung-min and Richarlison operating centrally.

A club with Tottenham’s resources should be able to afford the £17 million asking price without any problems and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds. Tottenham are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they will need a deeper squad next year in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Signing a winger should be one of their priorities. They should look to bring in a reliable finisher who can lead the line for them as well.