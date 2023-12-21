“They will be low” – Roy Keane predicts result of Luton vs Newcastle

Ian Wright and Roy Keane have made their predictions for the next round of Premier League fixtures and the former Man United man believes Newcastle’s fighting spirit will get them something away to Luton Town.

On this week’s episode of Stick to Football, the pair found it tough to predict the score given Luton’s lack of quality and Newcastle’s poor away form in the Premier League.

Rob Edward’s side have been a tricky team to beat at Kenilworth Road, while the Magpies have now gone six games without a win away from St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe also has severe injury issues to deal with and therefore, Keane has predicted a draw between the two sides.

Keane said: “Small ground, they are doing well. It’s a hard one isn’t it? Newcastle away from home have been poor. They will be low. I think they have a bit of fight and spirit Newcastle, I’ll give them that. A draw? 1-1 or 2-2?”