Newcastle prepared to offer Dutch striker major salary

Newcastle are reportedly prepared to offer Joshua Zirkzee a major salary to get him to move to the club.

After a number of additions to the squad since taking over, Eddie Howe is still eyeing improvements in several positions.

The injury crisis that they suffered this year has pulled the curtain back on a number of areas in the squad where they are lacking depth, in particular the attack.

In order to supplement this Howe reportedly wants to bring Bologna striker Zirkzee to the club according to Milan Web via Football Fan Cast.

The report states that they are prepared to offer £43.3 million to get the deal done but will have to fight off interest from Serie A giants, AC Milan.

The 22-year-old has caught the attention of several European clubs after his impressive start to this season.

The Dutch striker has already scored seven goals and grabbed two assists in the Serie A as he has shown that he can do it at the highest level.

With Callum Wilson now 31 and Alexander Isak prone to injuries, he would be a great option for Howe to have.