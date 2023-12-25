Leeds forward has completed medical to join his new club

15 year old Leeds United talent Finlay Gorman has passed his medical at Manchester City.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that teenage Leeds sensation will join Man City next month after passing his medical.

Gorman is an attacking midfielder with an impressive output. The youngster was promoted to Leeds’ Under-18s team at the age of 15 back in September.

The English talent has featured in fives games for Leeds and already contributed to three goals. Gorman is a specialist in the final third area of the pitch and his game is based on creating opportunities.

Premier League champions have monitored Gorman for some time and now they have moved to agree the deal. The transfer fee involved is believed to be in seven figures.

He once scored twice in a Premier League Under-18 fixture and made the record of being the youngest player to do so. He was only 14 years and 326 days old.

The youngster is still not eligible to get a professional contract as he’s on schoolboy terms with Leeds. He will be able to sign his first professional contract at the age of 17 in September 2025.

The two people being credited for making the deal are Manchester City’s academy manager Thomas Kruecken and head youth scout Sam Fagbemi.

The deal comes as a blow for Leeds United but getting a British record fee for a player of his age is good business from them.

It remains to be seen whether there are add-ons involved in deal that come to help Leeds with bonuses in the coming years.