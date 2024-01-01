Leeds United are involved in a battle of getting promoted to the Premier League this season.

The Whites are currently sitting in fifth place in the Championship. Their recent form has dipped after consecutive losses on the road against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds are expected to be active in the transfer window this month. Not only are they looking for incomings but also keeping an eye on the outgoings.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, both Leeds United and Southampton are interested in signing Bournemouth attacker David Brooks on loan.

As far as players leaving the club are concerned, Charlie Cresswell is likely to leave the club on loan or a permanent transfer, according to the Sunday Mirror via MOT Leeds News. The England U21 international star has interest from several Championship clubs.

Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Scottish giants Rangers are all looking to get his signature done this month.

The youngster has failed to cement his place in the starting XI this season and under manager Daniel Farke, he is not getting regular minutes. He wants to leave the club to get more playing time.

Creswell isn’t the only player looking to head towards the exit door at Elland Road. Italy international Wilfried Gnonto has intentions to leave the club with Lazio and Fiorentina both fighting to sign him this month.

The possible departure of both these players could force Leeds’ hand in the transfer window and it will be interesting to see how Farke replaces both of them.