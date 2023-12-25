Though the timing could’ve been better, the era of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United has officially begun, and it appears no time has been wasted identifying potential transfer targets for the Red Devils.

United clearly need to do something to lift the gloom that continues to envelope Old Trafford, but it will take time.

The club now have a Knight of the Realm at the head of their football operations but whether he will be their knight in shining armour remains to be seen.

Once the Christmas break is out of the way, Sir Jim and his INEOS team need to hit the ground running in many aspects.

It’s believed that Sir Dave Brailsford will be tasked with doing a strategic review and, to that end, which areas of the footballing side of the business need the most urgent attention.

Transfers will almost certainly need to be given priority, whether incoming or outgoing, in order to potentially see a change in United’s fortunes in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

One player that has been linked with a move to Old Trafford by journalist, Ekrem Konur (h/t Fichajes) is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, a player that already has six assists in 20 appearances this season.

The outlet do go on to say that a summer transfer is more likely if it were to happen, however, if all parties were willing, there’s nothing to say a mid-season move couldn’t occur.