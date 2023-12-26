Respected journalist makes shock claim about West Ham boss

Claims from a football journalist’s sources suggest that David Moyes has told friends, “I’m leaving West Ham.”

The question about Moyes’ future at West Ham has been a topic of speculation for over a year now, even despite his recent success with the Hammers.

David Moyes has acknowledged that he almost lost his job twice during the challenging period of last season. Harry Redknapp also suggested to Sky Sports that West Ham and Moyes might have gone separate ways in the summer if not for the Europa Conference League triumph.

With Moyes’ contract set to expire at the end of the season, there’s ongoing speculation about whether he will be offered a new deal.

Football Insider sources have reportedly indicated that David Moyes has conveyed a message to close friends, stating, “I’m leaving West Ham,” suggesting that he plans to depart the club at the end of the season. This comes despite West Ham’s solid position in the Premier League table and their progression to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Various managers, including Xabi Alonso, have been linked as potential successors to Moyes at the London Stadium.

Whilst it’s always good to chase new upcoming managers such as Alonso, you can’t help but think Moyes brings something to the table that these vibrant young coaches don’t offer: experience. At 60 years of age, his experience and wisdom to make changes in game cannot be taught.