Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian.

The talented 16-year-old is one of the biggest talents coming through in Brazilian football at the moment, and it would not be too surprising to see him snapped up by a top European club at some point in the near future.

There is seemingly no shortage of interest in Estevao, with Man Utd, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain named as suitors by Mundo Deportivo, who add that it looks increasingly difficult for Barcelona to be able to sign him.

The report states that the likes of United and Chelsea are ready to pay Estevao’s €60million buy-out clause, so it could be that we’ll soon see something concrete happening there.

The teenager would be an exciting addition to the Premier League, though it remains to be seen if he’d choose clubs like United or Chelsea right now as both are a long way off being the dominant forces they used to be.

Of course, both the Red Devils and the Blues have considerable money to spend, and have invested in top young players on several occasions in recent times, even if it’s yet to bring much in the way of success on the pitch.

Estevao could end up being just what these teams need to turn their fortunes around, but it’s easy to see why he might end up viewing somewhere like PSG as a more attractive destination.