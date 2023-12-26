Liverpool lining up January move for £52m-rated Arsenal target

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

According to a report from Jornal de Noticias via Paisley Gates, Liverpool are hoping to sign the 22-year-old central defender during the winter transfer window.

The defender has a £52 million release clause in his contract and Sporting CP will only sanction his departure if the exit clause is triggered. Meanwhile, Liverpool will face competition from the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal as well.

Inacio has established himself as a key player for the Portuguese club and he will help them tighten up defensively. He would also be the ideal long-term replacement for Joel Matip who is currently sidelined for the remainder of the season with an injury.

The 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a left-back and he could be a quality alternative to Andrew Robertson as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League is likely to be an attractive proposition for the player and he will want to showcase his qualities at a high level. The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham can certainly provide him with that platform.

Tottenham have Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as their only reliable central defenders and it is no surprise that they are looking at the 22-year-old. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay his release clause in January.

As for Arsenal, they need to bring in a top-class partner for William Saliba and Inacio could sort out their defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

The Portuguese international has the quality to improve all three clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.