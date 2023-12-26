Man United showing interest in 22-year-old with €40million release clause

Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The 22-year-old has shone in Serie A despite previously struggling in his previous spell at a bigger club in the form of Bayern Munich, and it may now be that he’ll soon earn himself the opportunity to land another big move.

Man Utd seem to now be showing a strong interest in Zirkzee, according to journalist Eleonora Trotta, who also says that the Netherlands Under-21 international has a €40million release clause, which will surely be tempting to the Red Devils and other top clubs as it could end up looking like a bargain if he continues to develop and fulfil his immense potential…

It remains to be seen if MUFC will be successful in their pursuit of Zirkzee, but fans will no doubt be hoping the recent investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe can mean there is a bit more ambition and a smarter strategy in the transfer market.

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates a goal for Bologna

United are having a hugely challenging season and it would likely be a wise move to strengthen this January, even if Financial Fair Play restrictions might limit what the club can do until the summer.

