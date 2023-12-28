Arsenal could lose star midfielder for free to Serie A giants next summer

Arsenal FC
Juventus are reportedly interested in Arsenal midfielder Jorginho who could leave for free once his contract expires next summer.

The Italian maestro joined Mikel Arteta’s outfit in January of this year as the Spanish manager looked to add depth to his midfield department.

Although the original target was Moises Caicedo, Jorginho brought with him a wealth of experience after years across London at Chelsea.

But with the squad now having ambitions of sustaining future title charges, the 32-year-old has spent most of this season on the bench and only getting a chance in the starting squad due to injuries.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly considering a move according to Rudy Galetti via TBR Football.

Although his playing time has been limited so far this season, Jorginho is still a vital part of the young Arsenal dressing room as his experience is unmatched.

