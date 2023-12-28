Tottenham could overtake Manchester United in bid to sign exceptional defender as they prepare ‘formal move’

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a ‘formal move’ to sign Jean-Clair Todibo as they look to beat Manchester United in the race for the 23-year-old.

Since taking over at the club in the summer, Ange Postecoglou has done an amazing job turning things around in North London.

But after a relentless start that saw many consider them as potential title challengers, Spurs hit a sizeable bump in the road after suffering several injuries.

Their defence has been hit the hardest with Ivan Perisic, Mickey van de Ven and now, Cristian Romero all sidelined until next year.

With the January window fast approaching, the club will no doubt want to strengthen in the defensive department.

According to TeamTalk, they are ‘determining their formal move’ for French centre-back Todibo but they will have to fend off United to get the deal done.

The Nice defender has been at the top of Erik ten Hag’s transfer list with the club rumoured to make a move for Todibo although they may have to wait until next summer.

The report claims that Tottenham have seen this as an opportunity to seal a deal and although no contact has been made as of yet, they are preparing a formal bid.