Roberto Firmino linked with a surprising return back to the Premier League

Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is reportedly heading back to the Premier League to join the relegation battle.

According to talkSPORT, the Brazilian has struggled since leaving Liverpool to join Saudi club Al-Ahli.

The former Premier League star had interest from a lot of European teams but he decided to move to the Middle East.

Firmino bagged a hat-trick on his debut for Al-Ahli but he hasn’t scored since then and the Saudi club are reportedly unhappy with him.

talkSPORT have reported Sheffield United have previously held interest in the services of the Liverpool fan favourite. Their interest was before Chris Wilder took over as the manager again so it remains to be seen whether they retain that interest.

He was a decisive player in his Liverpool career and if the player is interested in the move, Sheffield United would love to have a player of his caliber and experience at the club.

Firmino scored 11 Premier League goals for Liverpool last season and provided four assists in a struggling Jurgen Klopp side.

He was part of the famous Liverpool attack alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane and helped Liverpool to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

During his time at Liverpool, the Brazilian was Jurgen Klopp’s favourite player who delivered for the German manager whenever he needed him the most.

Firmino’s ability to make his teammates better and link up with them could prove to be crucial for Sheffield United’s relegation battle.

Some may say that Firmino’s move to Saudi Arabia was motivated by financial reasons but grass isn’t always greener on the other side.