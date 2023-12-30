West Ham United dealt hammer blow amid team selection for Brighton

West Ham United have encountered a new setback as Mohammed Kudus is set to miss the upcoming match against Brighton, as reported by Claret & Hugh.

Ghana manager Chris Hughton has insisted on leaving out the Hammers winger from Tuesday night’s clash with the Seagulls in anticipation of the African Cup of Nations.

Chris Hughton is advocating for the 23-year-old Mohammed Kudus to be rested, aiming to prevent any potential injury ahead of the African Cup of Nations, scheduled to commence on January 13. Additionally, Nayef Aguerd might also be absent once again before joining up with the Morocco side for the tournament.

The influence of national teams in determining the inclusion of players in club matchday squads, particularly when they are already slated to miss a significant portion of domestic football during international tournaments, does raise valid concerns and appears to be a challenging aspect of the current football landscape. Especially when it involves significant players.

Mohammed Kudus has stood out as one of the Premier League’s inspired performers this season, with his electric displays against Manchester United and Arsenal earning praise. The absence of such a dynamic player will undoubtedly be a significant setback for the Hammers in their upcoming match against Brighton.

The Ghanaian international has registered six goals and one assist in 16 Premier League appearances, highlighting his effectiveness for the Hammers.

While the absence of Nayef Aguerd may not cause as much concern due to Konstantinos Mavropanos stepping up in the defender’s absence, David Moyes faces a shortage of attacking options in his squad at the London Stadium. The challenges in the attacking department may pose additional difficulties for West Ham United in upcoming fixtures.