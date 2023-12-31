Arsenal handed injury boost as vital player makes surprise return to the matchday squad

Arsenal FC
Arsenal has been handed a boost on the injury front as Takehiro Tomiyasu is named on the bench for his side’s trip to Craven Cottage.

After their devastating loss to West Ham on Thursday night cost them their spot at the top of the table, Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can stay in touching distance of Liverpool.

Like many teams in the Premier League, the Gunners have had to deal with injuries and have been hit the hardest in the left-back area.

Jurrien Timber originally started the season playing in the position before suffering an ACL injury with Oleksander Zincheno and Tomiyasu alternating in the starting line-up afterwards.

However, the Japanese international suffered a calf injury which kept him sidelined for the month of December but he has now made a surprise return to the match day squad.

Arteta made three changes to the side that lost at the Emirates with Kai Havertz, Eddie Nketiah and Jakub Kiwior named in the starting eleven.

The Polish international replaces Zinchenko who misses out with a calf injury of his own according to the official Arsenal account.

A win today would launch the Gunners back into the number one spot with the pressure shifting on to Liverpool who welcome Newcastle to Anfield on Monday night.

