Arsenal director Edu “very excited” as Gunners announce important new deal

Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu has officially signed a new contract with the Gunners, with club director Edu discussing how happy he is to have got the Japan international to commit his future to the north London giants.

Tomiyasu has been an important part of the Arsenal first-team in recent times, with his versatility making him a really useful player for Arteta, even if he’s not necessarily someone who looks like he’s always going to be an automatic starter at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, the 25-year-old has just kept on improving since joining Arsenal from Bologna back in 2021, and fans will be delighted by today’s news that he’s decided to sign a new deal with the club.

Tomiyasu contract is another welcome boost for Arsenal

AFC chief Edu certainly seems happy to have held on to Tomiyasu as he sung the player’s praises on Arsenal.com today.

Edu said: “We are very excited to have Tomi with us for more years to come. He has huge qualities both on and off the pitch, and offers so much strength and versatility to our squad. Tomi is a top professional and it’s great that he’ll continue to play an important role in the coming years, as we work towards achieving our goals.”

Mikel Arteta was also full of praise for Tomiyasu, saying: “We are so pleased to have Tomi commit his future with us. Together with his natural ability and strength, Tomi’s attitude, mentality and values are first-class. Tomi is loved by everyone and has been an integral part of the squad since joining us.

“The way he trains, with his desire and determination to be the best version of himself every day is admirable. We look forward to continue working with Tomi in the future years.”

The Tomiyasu news also follows Ben White signing a new contract with Arsenal last week, in another welcome boost for the club after also tying down other star names like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba earlier in the season.