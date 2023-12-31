Tottenham’s deal for defender now at the risk of collapsing

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Tottenham’s deal for Jean-Clair Todibo is on the risk of collapsing.

Spurs are in hunt of a defender and have been linked with several players including Genoa’s Radu Dragusin and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo had reportedly been Tottenham’s top target for some time, but recently, they’ve started pursuing an alternative, the 21-year-old Romanian Dragusin.

According to Romano, time is a priority for Tottenham due to their current squad issues, as they cannot afford prolonged negotiations in this transfer window. They aim to secure a defender deal at the beginning of January.

It is said that negotiations with the French club is not easy and would be time-consuming which is why they turned their focus on Dragusin.

Reports suggest talks are in an advanced stage, and a bid could be imminent. Romano indicates that the player has already approved a move to Spurs.

This development has put the Todibo deal at the risk of collapsing as claimed by the transfer expert himself.

He shared the update on X:

??? EXCL: Tottenham are prepared to send first verbal bid for Radu Dragusin after talks opened with Genoa, as revealed last night. Dragusin already said yes. ?? Todibo deal could collapse soon — as timing with OFC Nice will be slow and Tottenham want new CB to join next week. pic.twitter.com/msuh9dPDkc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2023

Dragusin’s arrival will undoubtedly bolster Tottenham’s defense, and signings of his caliber could help Spurs’ push for a top-four finish.