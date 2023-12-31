Tottenham’s deal for defender now at the risk of collapsing

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Tottenham’s deal for Jean-Clair Todibo is on the risk of collapsing.

Spurs are in hunt of a defender and have been linked with several players including Genoa’s Radu Dragusin and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo had reportedly been Tottenham’s top target for some time, but recently, they’ve started pursuing an alternative, the 21-year-old Romanian Dragusin.

According to Romano, time is a priority for Tottenham due to their current squad issues, as they cannot afford prolonged negotiations in this transfer window. They aim to secure a defender deal at the beginning of January.

It is said that negotiations with the French club is not easy and would be time-consuming which is why they turned their focus on Dragusin.

Reports suggest talks are in an advanced stage, and a bid could be imminent. Romano indicates that the player has already approved a move to Spurs.

This development has put the Todibo deal at the risk of collapsing as claimed by the transfer expert himself.

Dragusin’s arrival will undoubtedly bolster Tottenham’s defense, and signings of his caliber could help Spurs’ push for a top-four finish.

