Video: Pape Sarr gives Tottenham an early lead with sweet strike

Tottenham have taken the lead at home against Bournemouth after the visiting side failed to play out from the back.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will be looking to bounce back from their 4-2 loss to Brighton earlier in the week.

The North London club started the game quickly out of the gates in typical fashion as they launched a high press to put the Cherries under pressure.

They got their reward after just nine minutes when Bournemouth goalkeeper, Neto, played a poor pass out with Spurs regaining possession before Pape Matar Sarr broke the deadlock with a sweet strike for the edge of the area.