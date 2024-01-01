The Australian manager has provided an injury update on midfielder Pape Matar Sarr after he was forced off on Sunday.

Tottenham cruised to a 3-1 victory against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, as they now close the gap between them and the top four to just one point.

It was the 21-year-old midfielder Sarr who gave his side the lead after just a few minutes into the game when he stroked the ball into the bottom corner after a mistake from the Cherries defence.

Captain Son Heung-Min then doubled the lead late in the second half before Richarlison continued his goal-scoring form with a cool finish inside the penalty area.

The visiting side threatened a comeback when Alex Scott poked home but it was too late as the game finished 3-1 to the home team.

Unfortunately, Ange Postecoglou’s injury woes continue with Sarr being forced off after half an hour, the Tottenham manager revealed after the game that it was a ‘hamstring’ injury.

“It has been a constant for us. I’m disappointed for Pape [Matar Sarr], I’m not fully sure about the extent yet. It’s a hamstring, he’s gutted. We’ll have to let others step up,” Postecoglou said via TBR Football.