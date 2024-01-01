Ange Postecoglou provides Pape Matar Sarr injury update after Bournemouth win

The Australian manager has provided an injury update on midfielder Pape Matar Sarr after he was forced off on Sunday.

Tottenham cruised to a 3-1 victory against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, as they now close the gap between them and the top four to just one point.

It was the 21-year-old midfielder Sarr who gave his side the lead after just a few minutes into the game when he stroked the ball into the bottom corner after a mistake from the Cherries defence.

Captain Son Heung-Min then doubled the lead late in the second half before Richarlison continued his goal-scoring form with a cool finish inside the penalty area.

The visiting side threatened a comeback when Alex Scott poked home but it was too late as the game finished 3-1 to the home team.

Unfortunately, Ange Postecoglou’s injury woes continue with Sarr being forced off after half an hour, the Tottenham manager revealed after the game that it was a ‘hamstring’ injury.

“It has been a constant for us. I’m disappointed for Pape [Matar Sarr], I’m not fully sure about the extent yet. It’s a hamstring, he’s gutted. We’ll have to let others step up,” Postecoglou said via TBR Football.

