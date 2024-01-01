‘It’s all done’ – Midfielder has agreed a deal with Tottenham; Romano says announcement expected soon

According to The Athletic, Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has agreed a deal in principle to sign a new long-term contract with the club.

The 21-year-old is enjoying his breakthrough season for Spurs and has been absolutely sensational.

He has skipped past Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to become the preferred choice for manager Ange Postecoglou alongside Yves Bissouma.

He has made 18 appearances in the league so far, starting 16 of them and scoring two. He has also contributed with 2 assists.

And the club has now rewarded his excellent progress by offering him a new long-term deal.

The report claims that Spurs are close to securing him to a new contract and that the player has agreed on the outlines of the new deal.

Fabrizio Romano also affirmed the reports, stating that the agreement has been reached and an announcement is expected soon.

??? Pape Matar Sarr will sign new long term deal at Tottenham, done and set to be sealed! It’s all done. Agreement reached — understand deal will be valid until June 2030, six year and half contract. ?? Announcement expected soon, as @JackPittBrooke reported. pic.twitter.com/IvI8QEWkVY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2023

However, the 21-year-old did suffer a setback yesterday as he suffered a hamstring injury after scoring the opener yesterday against Bournemouth.

The severity of the injury is yet to be disclosed, raising concerns about his potential participation in upcoming tournaments for his national team.

He will also be a big miss for Tottenham who seem to have returned to their best form, winning 4 of their last 5 games.

Despite their injury problems, they are now just 1 point behind 4th place Arsenal and just 3 points behind 1st place Liverpool.