Transfer expert believes Tottenham will consider selling in-form attacker in January

John Wenham’s belief that Tottenham could potentially sell Richarlison in January, even considering the striker’s recent good form, suggests that the club might view such a move as “a good bit of business.”

This perspective could be influenced by various factors, including the player’s market value, Tottenham’s financial considerations, and the overall strategic direction of the club.

Richarlison’s recent form for Tottenham, scoring five goals in his last five Premier League matches and six in total this season, suggests that he has found his footing in north London.

Manager Ange Postecoglou’s decision to place faith in the Brazil international by starting him as the number nine and shifting Son Heung-min to a wider position indicates a strategic adjustment that has paid off in terms of Richarlison’s goal-scoring contributions.

Despite Richarlison’s impressive form and his manager’s trust, John Wenham believes that the striker could still be on the move in January, particularly if a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League or another source materialises. The potential transfer could hinge on various factors, including Tottenham’s willingness to entertain offers, the player’s own preferences, and the financial considerations involved in any deal.

He told Tottenham Hotspur News: “I think it would kill Richarlison if we were to sign a striker in January, confidence-wise.

“I do still think if the Saudi League offered what we paid for him, the club would accept that and sell him despite his recent turnaround in form.”