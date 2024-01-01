Newcastle target agrees 1-year deal to join MLS club

Newcastle United linked Hugo Lloris has left Tottenham after an 11-year spell at the club to join MLS side Los Angeles FC.

The French shot stopper joined Spurs from Lyon back in 2012 and made 447 appearances for the North London club.

The 37-year old goalkeeper has joined the American club and signed a contract until the end of 2024 with an option for a further two years.

The World Cup winner has been linked with Newcastle recently after the Magpies lost Nick Pope to a long term injury.

Newcastle are currently in the market looking for a goalkeeper to address their injury issues but the doors to Lloris’ arrival have now been closed.

In his farewell message to the Spurs fans, Lloris wrote:

“I just wanted to say thank you for all your support since day one.”

“It has been a great privilege to be one of yours and one of your captains for many years and it’s the end of the chapter, but you will be always in my hearts. Spurs will always be a special place for me and all my family.

“On behalf of them I would like to say thank you for all memories that we had together, all the emotions we went through and I just want to wish you the best for the next decade because you deserve the best.”

LAFC co-president John Thorrington stated how excited he is to get the signing done for his club and praised the French goalkeeper.

He said: “Hugo is arguably the most successful goalkeeper of his generation and a proven winner. We are incredibly excited that Hugo has chosen LAFC for the next phase of his illustrious career.

“He brings unprecedented leadership experience at the highest levels of football, which we know will greatly benefit our Club in our pursuit of more trophies.