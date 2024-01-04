Howe told he could sign 17-goal striker for the same price he signed Matt Targett

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are interested in signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

The Bundesliga striker is having a season to remember. He has scored 17 goals in the league with only Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe ahead of him in the European Golden Boot standings.

The 27-year old is available for a bargain fee and clubs around Europe are interested in signing him.

According to The Times, Guirassy has a release clause in his contract worth £15 million. The striker is interested in making a move to the Premier League.

The Magpies are not the only club keen on signing the striker. Tottenham and Manchester United are both considering making a move for the Guinea international, who is deeply admired by Howe.

Newcastle’s interest in Guirassy is a no-brainer as the Premier League club is looking to make cheap signings keeping in mind the FFP.

The Tyneside club would be required to pay the same fee they paid for Matt Targett when they signed him.

After losing seven of their last eight games in all competitions, they need to add reinforcements to their squad to turnaround their dismal season.

Guirassy is a prolific goal scorer and he could undoubtedly give Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, who have both occasionally struggled with injuries, competition to start for the club.

Newcastle would need to work shrewdly to make this transfer happen considering the other Premier League clubs involved in the race to sign the striker.

