Newcastle United have identified their new goalkeeper signing

Newcastle United are looking to sign a goalkeeper in the January transfer window and they have identified AC Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio as their new signing.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Area Napoli, the Premier League club is interested in signing a new goalkeeper this month to cover for the injured Nick Pope and they have set their sights on Michele Di Gregorio.

The Magpies are set to step into the transfer market to solve their injury crisis and replace the players that are currently unavailable.

Manager Eddie Howe is under severe pressure as his team’s recent results have been disastrous with the club losing against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

Injuries and Sandro Tonali’s long term ban for his involvement in illegal batting have hampered Newcastle’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

They are currently sitting in ninth place in the Premier League and their season depends on the decisions they make in the transfer window this month.

Nick Pope has been out since the beginning of last month due to a shoulder injury. The 31-year-old has been out with an injury for a considerable amount of time, so the Magpies need help in goal and have expressed interest in players like David de Gea and Aaron Ramsdale.

They are therefore focused on Michele Di Gregorio. The 26-year old Italian goalkeeper has been in fine form this season, playing 17 times for the Italian club and only conceding 17 goals while keeping six clean sheets.

Despite having Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius in their squad, Newcastle are looking for better options in the transfer window. Di Gregorio has interest from a lot of clubs across Europe after his brilliant performances since his move from Inter Milan in 2020.

Monza are unwilling to let go of the 26-year-old goalkeeper go, even if the Magpies are eager to sign him.