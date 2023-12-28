Newcastle now fear point deduction at SJP after Everton decision

Newcastle United are fearful of splashing the cash in the January transfer window after Everton were given a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League’s spending rules.

According to The Telegraph, the recent punishment given to Everton for not complying with the Financial Fair Play rules has made all the Premier League clubs “wary of falling into the same trap”.

The report added that any big money signing is unlikely for the Magpies.

Newcastle want to approach the transfer window with a different mindset now and they may look for cheaper options.

A precedence has been set by the Premier League with the punishment given to Everton and clubs now fear any overspending will be treated the same way.

Eddie Howe’s team may have to move on players to make some signings now. This puts Howe and club chiefs in a difficult position with Newcastle needing players in a number of positions.

The Premier League club is facing an injury crisis and looked set to sign a striker, defender and a goalkeeper in January at one stage. It remains to be seen how they will approach and plan their business in January now.

Newcastle need reinforcements to save their season after suffering six defeats in their last seven matches.

Signing a goalkeeper is their priority as Nick Pope is out with a long term injury. They have been linked with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and David de Gea to replace the injured England international.

Newcastle’s last Premier League defeat against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park was a wake up call for the club and they are intent on taking some action soon.