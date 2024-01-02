Arsenal have reportedly already had some contact over the possible transfer of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.

Despite being a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side, it seems Jones is keen on the idea of moving South, so it seems there could be a possibility for this ambitious deal to be done, with initial talks already taking place over a deal for the 22-year-old.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Jones and wants him for that number 8 role in his midfield for next season, which makes sense after some issues in that position this season since Granit Xhaka’s exit.

That’s according to reliable Arsenal account AFCAMDEN on X, as shown below…

Jones came up through the Liverpool academy, so one imagines they won’t want to let him go to a rival, but AFCAMDEN compared this to the somewhat surprise deal that saw Cole Palmer leave Manchester City for Chelsea last summer.

This will be an intriguing deal to keep an eye on, with Arsenal fans surely likely to welcome this quality player to the Emirates Stadium after seeing what he can do at Liverpool.

Reds fans, by contrast, will surely be desperate not to see this home-grown talent leave without a fight, or a huge transfer fee.