Fabrizio Romano on “serious option” for Arsenal star as club blocked transfer and now close in on new deal

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Takehiro Tomiyasu at Arsenal, with the Japan international’s contract talks now at an advanced stage.

Tomiyasu has shown himself to be an important member of Mikel Arteta’s squad during his time at the Emirates Stadium, filling in well in a number of positions despite not always being an automatic starter.

There has been interest in Tomiyasu from Serie A clubs, but it seems Arsenal were never keen to sell and are now closing in on tying the 25-year-old down to a new contract with a pay rise, according to Romano in his exclusive comments to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

Arsenal fans will surely be pleased with this news, as Tomiyasu looks a solid defensive player who can make a real contribution to the side when he’s fit and available, with the Gunners arguably missing him last season as he was limited to only 21 Premier League appearances in total.

Discussing Tomiyasu’s situation and links with Italian clubs, Romano said: “Conversations between Arsenal and Takehiro Tomiyasu are advancing to the final stages as he looks set to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium very soon.

“There have been many rumours about Tomiyasu possibly moving to Italy with the likes of Milan, Napoli, Roma, but he’s staying – a move was never possible. Probably the most serious option was about Inter in the summer, but Arsenal rejected that one too.

“Tomiyasu is part of the Arsenal project and the idea is to extend his contract. There is big optimism as things look to be advancing in that direction. The Japan international has been in fine form this season and he will get a pay rise with his new deal. There will be more talks in the next days and weeks to get it done.”