Premier League club consider handing another chance to castaway with 232 Man United appearances

Everton are looking to bring low-cost signings to the club in January to help the Merseyside club fight off relegation and a former Man United star could be an option.

The Toffees are currently 17th in the Premier League table having been handed a ten-point deduction for breaking the league’s financial rules. Sean Dyche’s side were in an impressive vein of form but are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Everton will look to bring in players to help their cause in January and one option is Jesse Lingard, reports talkSPORT.

The 31-year-old is without a club at present having failed to secure a move having left Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

Lingard’s career has been on a downward slope ever since coming back from his loan move with West Ham during the 2020/21 campaign.

After his failed spell with Forest, the midfielder had trials with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia but a contract did not come to fruition and since then the 31-year-old has been training alone.

The Englishman is best known for his time at Man United where he came through the Red Devils’ youth ranks to make 232 appearances for the Premier League giants.

Lingard was not part of a successful period for United and it is hard to see him making an impact at Everton throughout the second half of the campaign if a move can be finalised.