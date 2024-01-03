Chelsea looking to beat stiff competition for €60m front man with 101 goals in 236 games

If there’s one thing lacking more than any other in the current Chelsea side, it’s a striker that guarantees at least 20 goals a season.

For all Nicolas Jackson’s hard work, he’s certainly not the answer at this stage.

Mauricio Pochettino always appears to be pleading for more time to allow his young stars to settle in, but time is frankly a commodity that the Argentinian doesn’t have at this point.

To put their woes in front of goal into perspective, their paltry 34 goals scored in the Premier League this season is the third worst in the top 10.

West Ham’s 33 and Man United’s incredibly low 22 in their 20 games are the two teams worse off in the striking department.

It’s no wonder then that the Blues appear to be ready to beat Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Juventus hit-man, Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Fichajes, the interest of all three clubs is genuine, and the €60m-rated striker with 101 career goals in 236 games (transfermarkt), could well be allowed to leave by the bianconeri.

Chelsea will have to look at their Financial Fair Play status before deciding whether to bid now or in the summer window.

Given that the outlet also notes the Blues have been tracking Vlahovic for a while now, he could represent a signing that’s better value for money than Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who’s likely to cost at least double.