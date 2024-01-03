Manchester United and Bayern Munich are both being linked with a potential January transfer window move for in-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

The Guinea international has been in superb form in the Bundesliga this season, scoring a remarkable 19 goals in 16 games in all competitions to attract interest from top clubs.

Man Utd are short of quality up front so could surely benefit from bringing in someone like Guirassy, whereas Bayern’s interest is perhaps a bit of a surprise as they already have plenty of options in that department, such as summer signing Harry Kane.

That’s why United may have an edge over Bayern in the race for Guirassy, according to Fussball Transfers, as it’s surely unlikely that Guirassy would move mid-season to sit on the bench at the Allianz Arena.

The 27-year-old has been something of a late bloomer in his career, having not been a particularly big name before this season, but he certainly looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club now.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC can win the race for his signature this winter, or if Guirassy’s fine form means there’ll also be a long list of other clubs trying to snap him up.