Kylian Mbappe offers Liverpool new hope of stunning summer coup

Ever since bursting onto the scene as a teenage prodigy, Kylian Mbappe has been destined for super stardom, and with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now plying their trade elsewhere, both the Frenchman and Man City’s Erling Haaland can vye for the crown of Europe’s best player in future seasons.

The Norwegian is ripping it up in the Premier League at the moment and was a fully paid up member of the treble-winning squad in 2022/23.

That’s in contrast to the French World Cup winner, whose future has seemingly been a consistent matter of debate over the past few seasons.

Previous courting of Real Madrid has always ended with PSG making the player an offer he can’t refuse, and his most recent interview has seen him backtrack from Los Blancos once more, perhaps offering admirers, Liverpool, renewed hope of a stunning coup.

“I haven’t made my decision yet. I have not chosen,” Mbappe was quoted as saying by MARCA after PSG’s French Super Cup win.

“With the agreement I made with the president this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the serenity of the club for future challenges, which is what is important. The rest is secondary.

“In 2022 I didn’t know my decision until May. If I know what I want to do, I shouldn’t let the decision drag out. It wouldn’t make any sense.

“No one talks about my situation within the club, it doesn’t interest many people,”

Whether or not Mo Salah leaves Merseyside in the summer, the chance to acquire a generational talent in Mbappe would surely be a signing to excite all Reds fans, and strike fear into the rest of the Premier League.

It isn’t clear when the player will be revealing his next destination, leaving everyone on tenterhooks in the meantime.