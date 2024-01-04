Liverpool attentive to surprising twist in Mo Salah to Saudi story

At 31 years of age, Liverpool’s Mo Salah is closer to the end of his career in elite football than the beginning, so the Reds apparently turning down a £150m bid for his services last summer was a brave move indeed.

For so long the talisman for the Anfield-based outfit, the Egyptian King has recently passed the 150 goal mark in the Premier League for the club, evidencing his continued importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mohamed Salah is a vital player for Liverpool

As one of world football’s big names, and one who would be a headline capture for the Saudi Pro League, it had been felt that it was only a matter of time before the Saudi Public Investment Fund came back with an even more enticing bid to ensure that Salah is the next world star to see his name up in lights.

That may not now be the case, however.

According to Football Transfers/Anfield Watch, Salah is open to signing a contract extension at Liverpool, a decision that would surely please everyone who has something to do with the club or has a vested interest in it.

Though there’s no clarity yet on the sort of figure he might expect in salary teams, Liverpool have to be attentive to this surprising turn of events and not allow Salah to slip through their fingers.

