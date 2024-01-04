Reliable journalist says European giants will not make move for £100m Newcastle man in January

Paris Saint-Germain will not make a move for Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes during the current transfer window despite reports out of Brazil.

That is according to Ben Jacobs, who states that Guimaraes will stay put at St James’ Park for the rest of the season having recently signed a new deal.

Reports from ESPN Brazil via GOAL stated that the French giants have made the Brazilian midfielder their top target for the January transfer window but would have hurdles to jump to make a deal happen.

As mentioned before, Guimaraes recently signed a new contract with the Magpies, keeping him at the Premier League club until 2028. That deal contains a £100m release clause, which is a lot of money to splash out mid-season.

Guimaraes has been a big hit with the St James Park faithful ever since his arrival and it is one player the fans of the Premier League side would not like to see leave.

It has been a difficult season for Newcastle so far as injuries have hampered their progress as a club following an incredible campaign last time around.

Eddie Howe will not want to lose players of Guimaraes’ quality mid-season and it looks like the Magpies boss will be ok until at least the summer.