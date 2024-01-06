Chelsea have put a fourth past Preston North End during Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League outfit, who sit 25 places above today’s opponents in the English footballing pyramid, were poor in the game’s first half. However, a strong team talk from Mauricio Pochettino obviously worked wonders after the home team came out much better in the second half.

An 11-minute trio of goals from Armando Broja, Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling sealed the result before Enzo Fernandez, who has had a good individual game, added the Blues’ fourth.