A deal for Antonio Silva is probably going to be too expensive for the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea to get done this January, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have scouted Silva in recent times, according to Romano, who also acknowledged some recent Chelsea transfer rumours involving the talented young Portugal international.

Silva looks an outstanding young player and it’s not too surprising to see him being linked with such top clubs, but Romano has told CaughtOffside, as part of his exclusive Daily Briefing column, that Benfica simply don’t want to sell the 20-year-old this January.

“A deal that probably won’t be happening this January, however, is one for Antonio Silva. Despite latest rumours about Chelsea, I’m hearing no updates so far and all sources expect any deal to be more than difficult in January as Benfica don’t want to sell him,” Romano said.

“Manchester United have scouted him multiple times and he remains one of the players they like but not for now, he’s probably going to be too expensive in January.”

It remains to be seen if something could be more realistic for the summer, and one imagines the likes of United and Chelsea could continue to track the talented youngster, who looks like he has it in him to strengthen both sides.

MUFC need to strengthen in that area of the pitch after a difficult season, with the team’s lack of depth exposed while Lisandro Martinez has been out injured.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also having a difficult campaign and could do well to bring in a top young player like this to be the long-term successor to 39-year-old Thiago Silva.