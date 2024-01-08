Arsenal linked with 30-year-old Italian international

Arsenal are reportedly in the mix for AS Roma defender Leandro Spinazzola, and potential interest from the player’s agent could provide a boost.

Spinazzola, 30, is in the last six months of his contract at Stadio Olimpico after a five-year tenure in Rome, amassing over 130 appearances and securing the Europa Conference League.

Leandro Spinazzola’s future with Jose Mourinho’s Roma has become a noteworthy discussion. Italian reports indicate that Roma aims to address the situation this month, given the risk of losing the 2020 European Championships winner on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Italian outlet La Roma suggests that Arsenal are not alone in pursuing Leandro Spinazzola; fellow European contenders Aston Villa are also reportedly interested in signing the defender.

The left-back position at the Emirates Stadium has witnessed changes under Mikel Arteta’s management. Initially, Kieran Tierney filled the role during the early years of the Spaniard’s tenure, before the signings of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior.

The Italy international would give the Arsenal squad a fresh injection of energy and a much-needed attacking mentality from the left-back spot. But given the Gunners’ lack of goalscoring prowess, you’d think they would make a finisher their top priority rather than looking to add depth to positions.