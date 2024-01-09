Arsenal receive boost in race for EURO 2020 star as rival Premier League club not interested

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola as the defender has not been included in a rival club’s transfer list for January.

According to La Roma, the Italian outlet reported this week that the Gunners are one of several clubs interested in the Roma star with Premier League rivals Aston Villa also named as a potential destination for the full-back.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Spinazzola has not been included in Villa’s plans for the January transfer window.

Nevertheless, the transfer journalist did state that the left-back is set to leave Roma in 2024.

?? Leonardo Spinazzola, not part of Aston Villa shortlist for January transfer window despite recent links. Spinazzola, expected to leave Roma but #AVFC not working on this deal. pic.twitter.com/40xqawTavi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2024

The Italy star is out of contract at the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the season, having spent five years in Rome and there is no chance that the 30-year-old will sign a new deal.

Spinazzola would have come to a lot of Premier League fans’ attention with his performances at EURO 2020 as he put in some incredible attacking displays.

The left-back would be a risk worth taking by Arsenal this summer as he will be a free agent but the defender is known for being injury prone. Mikel Arteta’s current left-back options tend to miss games also so this is something for the Spanish coach to consider.