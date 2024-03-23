Fulham eyeing up a bargain move for Euro 2020 winner this summer

Premier League side Fulham are reportedly keen on the Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 30-year-old Italian defender is on the radar of the London club and they are hoping to sign him on a bargain.

Spinazzola will be a free agent in the summer and signing him on a free transfer would represent an excellent bargain for Fulham.

The Londoners could lose Antonee Robinson in the summer and Spinazzola could be a quality replacement. The United States international has been linked with top clubs recently and he could move on in the summer.

Spinazzola would improve Fulham

Spinazzola might be open to a new challenge at this stage of his career and a move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for him.

The Italian has shown his quality with Roma over the years and he has been an important part of the national team as well. He played a key role during Italy’s Euro 2020 win.

There is no doubt that Spinazzola has the defensive quality and experience to thrive in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if Fulham can secure an agreement with him soon.

Signing an experienced player like him on a free transfer would not only improve the squad, it would also allow Fulham to direct their resources at the other areas of their squad.

Spinazzola has the quality to thrive in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can make and immediate impact next season.