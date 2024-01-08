“Some people owe my brother an apology” – Former Arsenal player’s brother hits out at Mikel Arteta

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup in a 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool yesterday, compounding the misery on Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.
The Spanish tactician is enduring a difficult spell in charge of Arsenal at the moment, with his side currently on a dire run of three defeats in a row, and just one win from their last seven games in all competitions.
On top of that, Arteta is now receiving criticism from family members of his former players!
As cited in a report in the Metro, the brother of former Arsenal youngster Omari Hutchinson, now on the books at Chelsea and on loan at Ipswich Town, posted on Instagram to hit out at Arteta for not trusting his academy players.
Despite some rotation for yesterday’s cup tie, homegrown youngsters like Ethan Nwaneri didn’t get a look-in from the Arsenal manager, and this will undoubtedly be frustrating some fans when the former Manchester City assistant has put so much faith into struggling performers like Kai Havertz.
“Some people owe my brother an apology,” Oshaye Hutchinson wrote on his Instagram stories, as quoted by the Metro.
“All the abuse and hate comments he received when he left Arsenal. I hope you guys are all seeing why!”
He added: “This weekend: Man City [youth] debut, Chelsea debut, Liverpool, Spurs youth played. Arsenal [did not].
“I feel sorry for my Arsenal youth man. Free the guys.”
Arsenal have promoted academy products like Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe in recent times, but one imagines there could be a case for promoting more now, with Nwaneri known to be very highly rated, and surely able to offer something different to this struggling side.
Arteta is not a coach to win arsenal premier league trophy and he is not tactically sound. I said it from the beginning of the league that he cannot never win EPL. A good coach from the last season run will know the calibre of players to add to his team this season, even viewers from outside know that Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah are not the elite strikers to win arsenal league but due to arteta defiant he keep believing he can win league. Pep his master that has won it all can sacrifice Gabriel Jesus for a better striker but arteta who is a baby coach keeps believing in a player that can’t score 10epl goals. Honestly arteta is a fraud that overrated, he doesn’t improve players as well. The early arsenal look for a better coach the better it will be bcos arteta has done the best he can do.