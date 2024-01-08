“Some people owe my brother an apology” – Former Arsenal player’s brother hits out at Mikel Arteta

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup in a 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool yesterday, compounding the misery on Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician is enduring a difficult spell in charge of Arsenal at the moment, with his side currently on a dire run of three defeats in a row, and just one win from their last seven games in all competitions.

On top of that, Arteta is now receiving criticism from family members of his former players!

As cited in a report in the Metro, the brother of former Arsenal youngster Omari Hutchinson, now on the books at Chelsea and on loan at Ipswich Town, posted on Instagram to hit out at Arteta for not trusting his academy players.

Despite some rotation for yesterday’s cup tie, homegrown youngsters like Ethan Nwaneri didn’t get a look-in from the Arsenal manager, and this will undoubtedly be frustrating some fans when the former Manchester City assistant has put so much faith into struggling performers like Kai Havertz.

“Some people owe my brother an apology,” Oshaye Hutchinson wrote on his Instagram stories, as quoted by the Metro.

“All the abuse and hate comments he received when he left Arsenal. I hope you guys are all seeing why!”

He added: “This weekend: Man City [youth] debut, Chelsea debut, Liverpool, Spurs youth played. Arsenal [did not].

“I feel sorry for my Arsenal youth man. Free the guys.”

Arsenal have promoted academy products like Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe in recent times, but one imagines there could be a case for promoting more now, with Nwaneri known to be very highly rated, and surely able to offer something different to this struggling side.