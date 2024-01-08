Aston Villa could sign 20-year-old talent for just £10 million

Aston Villa have been handed a boost in their quest to sign Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards.

The 20-year-old centre-back, who is attracting some high-profile interest, is enjoying a fine campaign and has been one of Darren Ferguson’s most-used players — featuring in 30 games, across all competitions, already.

However, with such solid performances comes unwanted attention, and according to recent reports, there are at least three clubs in the Premier League closely monitoring the youngster’s development.

West Ham and Crystal Palace are thought to be among the top-flight sides interested with the latter believed to have already seen three bids turned down.

And that could hand Unai Emery’s Villa the advantage. The Independent have reported that ‘The Posh’ are waiting to receive an offer of around £10 million with former club Barnet retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause.