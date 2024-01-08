Fabrizio Romano unveils surprisingly low buy option fee attached to Timo Werner’s Tottenham move

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner is close to completing his loan move to Tottenham and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the buy option fee attached to the deal.

The German star is travelling to London on Monday to complete the transfer to Spurs and will undergo his medical before the deal can be announced reports Fabrizio Romano.

The North London club will cover his salary for the rest of the season and there is also a buy option attached to the deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham can sign Werner permanently at the end of the season for just €17m. Spurs will make that decision in June as it is not mandatory.

Understand final value of the buy option clause for Timo Werner at Spurs will be €17m. It's not mandatory and up to Tottenham as they will decide in June about Timo's future.

Despite Werner’s struggles in recent years, this is a low fee for a player with the talent the German star has.

Chelsea paid Leipzig €50m in 2020 to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge, while the Bundesliga side re-signed the German star for €30m in the summer of 2022.

Tottenham would be getting Werner for almost half that fee and it could be a bargain if Ange Postecoglou can help the 27-year-old rediscover his former self.